Erna Bright, Sr.

Erna D. Bright, Sr.
ELIZABETH CITY - Erna D. Bright, 89, of 1220 Glendale Avenue, Elizabeth City, NC was called home to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, July 8, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 16, 1930 in Pasquotank County, NC to the late Charles Walter Bright and Marie Sawyer Bright and was the widower of Virginia Edwards Bright. He attended Corinth Baptist Church, retired from the NC Army-National Guard and as Supervisor for the Aircraft Repair and Supply Center (now Aviation Logistics Center) Sheet Metal Shop. He was a member of Eureka Lodge 317 AF & AM and the Elizabeth City Cosmopolitan Club.
He is survived by his loving children, Erna D. Bright, Jr. and wife Rachel, Pam Hall and husband Randy, Lynn Farling and husband Earl, Charles Bright and wife Lori; his special grandchildren, Daniel Bright (Amber), Ben Bright (Lauren), Alton Hall, R.J. Hall (Amber), Erica Ward (Justin), Stewart Farling (Lindsay), Tyler Bright (Caroline), Justin Bright (Lainey), Erick Schultz, Aleck Schultz and Skye Schultz; and seven great grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by eleven brothers and sisters.
A private funeral service will be held on July 10, 2020 at West Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel with the Rev. Tom Hall officiating followed by military honors. The family will receive friends at the residence. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation, PO Box 1254, Elizabeth City, NC 27906 or the American Heart Association, 3131 RDU Center Drive, Suite 100, Morrisville, NC 27560. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Bright family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.