Ernest Carver

ELIZABETH CITY - Ernest Carver entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

A Memorial Service will take place Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the Chapel of Beach of Rivers Funeral Home at 12:00 p.m. You may watch the service at www.beachrivers.com. Due to Covid-19 guidelines please contact funeral home for attendance. Viewing will take place on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 from 11:00 a.m until the start of the service. He leaves to cherish his memory, wife Channie Felton Carver,; children Joyce Ann Carver, Vanessa Carver, William Carver, Calvin Carver, Norma Jean Palmer (A.J.), Bernestine Carver., siblings, Mary Jane Tindale, Catherine Jackson, 24 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren,13 great-great grand children, and seven great-great-great grand children and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

You may sign the on-line guest book at www.beachrivers.com Beach Rivers is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Carver family.

