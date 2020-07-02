Ernest Cody

Ernest Gregory Cody
JARVISBURG - Ernest Gregory Cody, age 66, of Jarvisburg, NC passed peacefully Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at his home. Born in Norfolk, VA on October 9, 1955 to the late Ernest Winfred Cody and Evelyn Robbins Cody, he was the husband of Elizabeth Newbern Cody. Greg was owner and operator of Cody Well Drilling, attended Jarvisburg Church of Christ, and was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four daughters, Danielle "Nikki" Cummingham and husband Keith, Kayla Chandler and husband Michael, Crystal Cody, and Jillian Cody; two sisters, Teresa Barnard and Robin Bovich and husband Warren; and his grandchildren, Emma Chandler, Judah Chandler, and another on the way.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Jarvisburg Church of Christ, officiated by Pastor David Newbern and Pastor Michael Chandler. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Cody family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.