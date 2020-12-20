Ernest John Brickhouse died at the age of 96 on December 16, 2020 at Georgian Manor in Chesapeake, VA. He was born September 23, 1924 in Powells Point, NC to the late Julian Lee Brickhouse and Edith Mae Fulcher Brickhouse, and was the husband of Rose Laverne Baum Brickhouse. Ernest and Laverne were married for seventy-five years and they lived for more than seventy-two years of that time in Poplar Branch. Ernest retired as manager of Pine Island and Narrows Islands Hunting and Fishing Clubs owned by Earl F. Slick of Winston-Salem, NC. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. A very involved member of Sharon United Methodist Church, he held many offices for the church and sang in the choir. A Mason and Past Master, he was a member of Currituck Masonic Lodge #463, York Rite #218, and the Order of Eastern Star where he was a Past Patron. Ernest was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. Devoted to family, he also enjoyed playing cards, especially Bridge and Canasta. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Vickie Patton (Tom) of Cumming, GA; a brother, Shelton Lee Brickhouse and wife Cheryl of Newport, NC; one grandson, John Patton serving in the U. S. Army in Colorado Springs, CO; many nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving family members. A memorial service with Masonic rights will be held at 2:00pm at Twiford Memorial Chapel on Monday, December 21, 2020 with the Reverend Carlos Castana officiating. Masks and distancing are required. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Brickhouse family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
