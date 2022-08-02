Ernie Bowden, 97, passed into eternal life on July 27th. The Carova Cowboy was born Jan. 11th, 1925 in Currituck County, NC. He was the oldest son of William H Bowden and Edith Lewark. He is survived by his only child, Shirley Robbins, his grandsons, Scott (Stephanie) & Matt Robbins, grandchildren Clay, Whitney & Avery all from Va Beach. Ernie lived a long and distinguished life. Born and raised in the Outer Banks, he was instrumental in the development of the Currituck Outer Banks areas of Carova Beach and Swan Beach. He served on the Currituck County Board of Commissioners for 24 years, was a member of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina appointed by Gov. Jim Hunt for six years and served on many state legislative boards. In 2009, Gov. Mike Easley presented Ernie with the highest civilian award in the state of NC, The Order of the Long Leaf Pine, for his many contributions to the state. Ernie enjoyed raising cattle and breeding and showing Appaloosa and Quarter horses in shows up and down the east coast but his greatest accomplishments were his daughter and grandchildren. He will fondly be remembered for his quick wit, strong principles and many stories that he loved to share with anyone who stopped by his forever home in Carova Beach. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 2 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Road Chapel in Virginia Beach. A funeral service will be held at the same location the following day (Wednesday, August 3) at 12:00 pm. A burial in Knotts Island will be held on Thursday at 11:00 am at Knotts Island Methodist Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com
