Ervin Ray Ferebee, Jr. (80) of Elizabeth City, N.C died on Friday, December 25, 2020 at the Currituck Health & Rehabilitation Center in Moyock, N.C. Mr. Ferebee was the son of the late Mrs. Geneva Perkins and Mr. Ervin Ferebee, Sr. He leaves to cherish his memories: his loving wife, Patricia Ferebee of 203 Broad Street, Elizabeth City, N.C.; one daughter, Chonita Harney of Elizabeth City, N.C.; one son, Larry Fennell of Asheville, N.C.; one sister, Clara Cole of Elizabeth City, N.C.; two grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Graveside services will take place on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at New Oak Grove Cemetery in Elizabeth City, N.C. Viewing took place from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday December 29, 2020 at Walson Funeral Home located at 723 Parsonage Street, Elizabeth City, N.C. Covid-19 restrictions are still in place.
