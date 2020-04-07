Estelle Wesley

Estelle Perry Wesley
CARY - Estelle Perry Wesley, 82, of 1329 English Cottage Lane, died Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Mrs. Wesley was born in Chowan County on December 27, 1937, and was the daughter of the late James Oliver Perry, Sr. and Lula Copeland Perry. Soon after graduating high school, she was recruited along with other area girls to work with the FBI in Washington, DC. Looking back on that job, and the changes it brought to her in moving from Edenton to our Nation's Capital, was a memory that she was most proud of and loved to share with others. Later she worked in Administration with county and municipal government while living in Arlington, VA for 56 years before moving to Cary in 2012 to be with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Wesley, and by her brother, James O. Perry, Jr.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Esther J. Perry of Cary; nieces, Rhonda D. Perry of Cary and Janell P. Varney (Craig) of Apex; a nephew, Jay P. Perry of Apex, and other extended family members. She was so proud of and loved dearly her great niece, Olivia Varney, and her great-nephew, Liam Varney. Estelle loved her family and friends and enjoyed many happy times and sharing memories with them.
A private burial was held in Beaver Hill Cemetery where she was laid to rest next to her parents as she had long requested. That service was officiated by family member, Rev. Caleb Bass. A service for family and friends to gather and share memories is being planned for later in the year when it is safe for everyone to be together.
Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.