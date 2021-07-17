Esther Gill McGuire, 86, went to be with her Lord June 30, 2021. These words were written by her in 2017 to be shared at the time of her passing. To My Children: Know that I have loved you every day and thanked God for you, my blessings! I married your dad in 1952 when he was 24 years old. I was 18 and left the home of my mom, Mary Olethia and my dad, Charles Tello Ballance. I had 12 siblings: Evelyn Smith, Sydney Ballance, Emma Durkot, Charles Ballance, Jr., Mary Odell Davis, Winfred Ballance, Mattie Keffler, Joseph Ballance, Frances Nugent, Gene Ballance, Wilson Ballance and Laura Roberts. We danced many times through the years, and we will dance together again! Praise God for all that is good in your life and for what is bad or difficult, it has given you great character. Trust your instincts. Laugh out loud a lot. Love truly and deeply. Most of all, know this, my God is a loving God and I have no regrets because I have lived the life He intended. Once widowed, I married Richard A. McGuire in 1996. We had many good years together. My son, Carlton Lee Gill, Jr., you always lifted my spirits with your accomplishments, your service to God and unyielding love and care for your family. My daughter Donna, most beautiful inside and out, you are the strongest woman I know. I relied on you more than I should. Please don’t cry for me. Instead, celebrate my life as we talked about many times. My baby daughter Darlene, you have the biggest heart in our family and were always by my side. Your dedication to your education, the founding of your law firm and your devotion to helping others made me proud to be your mom. Laurie Wilson and Charlene Beahm, you are my special daughters. My sister, Duckie, you know how much I love you. Share with the family all the memories and all of the fun we had (including the 25¢ card games). Please tell Jimmy that I love him so much. He was my safety net and the best Bubba ever. All of my friends know that I loved them and I know they will miss me! Esther leaves behind four grandchildren: Lauren Scholl (Kevin), Carlton Gill, III (Dani), Allie Redshaw (Ian), Christina Harvey (Warren) and nine great-grandchildren: Carlton IV, Bryson, Brooklyn, Halia, Sawyer, Bellamy, Willow, Blakelee and Ava. Her last years were made special because of the joy they brought to her life. Memorial donations are appreciated when made to Chesapeake Great Bridge Seniors Club, 308 Broadwater Drive, Chesapeake, Virginia 23323. A private family service will be held. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
