Esther Icelean Smith

When peace, like a river attendeth my way, when sorrows like sea billows roll, whatever my lot. thou hast taught me to say, it is well, it is well, with my soul.” It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ms. Esther Icelean Sivels-Smith who entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center. Celebration of Life Services will take place on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at the United House of Prayer For All People located at 1433 Whittamore Road in Chesapeake, Virginia at 11:00am. She will lie in state from 10:00am until time of service. We will be adhering to all COVID-19 restrictions. Masks are required for all services. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Adkins Memorial Funeral Home has been charged to serve the Smith and connected families with excellence and care during their time of bereavement.
