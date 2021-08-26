Esther McLean

Esther Sessoms McLean
ELIZABETH CITY - Deaconess Esther Sessoms McLean formerly of Elizabeth City, North Carolina entered eternal rest on August 18, 2021 at the residence of her daughter and son-in-law in Suffolk, Virginia.
She was the daughter of the late Rev. William and Florence Sessoms. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Rev. John Q. McLean, Jr.; five brothers, William, John, James, Artis and Larry Sessoms; two sisters, Gladys Riddick and Angurline Walker-Freeman; one daughter, Desiree M. Seymore and one grandson Jeremy J. Floyd.
Homegoing Services will be Saturday, August 28, 2021, 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Lebanon AME Zion Church in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, Rev. Javon Leach, Pastor and Rev. Elsie Cole as Eulogist. Interment will be in the Dove's Landing Cemetery, Elizabeth City, North Carolina. A public walk-through viewing will be on Friday, August 27, 2021 from 5 - 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are still required for all services. The family will be receiving friends at the home of the daughter Wendy McLean at 1711 Fairwind Ct, Elizbeth City, NC 27909.
Esther leaves to cherish her memories, five children, Valerie Floyd (Kenneth), Suffolk, Virginia, Derrick McLean, Washington, DC, Terry McLean (Elvese), Franklinton, NC, Wendy McLean, Elizabeth City, NC and Dildra Lax, Marietta, Ga; fourteen grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren; one brother, Paris Sessoms (Theresa); three sisters, Axcie McDaniel, Phylis Shelton (Timothy) and Diana Good; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
