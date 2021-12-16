Esther Parker
HERTFORD - Queen Esther Parker, age 100, died at home on December 13, 2021.
Funeral Services will be held for Queen Esther Butts Parker at Samuel's Chapel Baptist Church, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 1:00pm, and will be conducted by Rev. Elsie Cole. Burial will follow at the Overton Family Cemetery, Simpson Ditch Rd., Elizabeth City, NC. There will be a viewing at Samuel's Chapel Baptist Church, 770 Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City, NC 27909, on Friday, December 17, 2021 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm. Due to Covid restrictions, masks are required and seating is limited.
Queen Esther Butts Parker was born on February 4, 1921 from the union of Martin Luther Butts and Susie Overton Butts. Esther attended Samuel Chapel Baptist Church, Bagley Chapel Baptist Church and later united with Healing Fountain Holiness Church. Esther married James in 1947 and they were married for 74 years.
She leaves to cherish her memory 5 devoted children: Elder Henry Parker (Shirley, deceased) Roper,NC, Esther P. Cooper (Charlie,deceased) Elizabeth City,NC, Virgie P. Clark (James,Jr) Wilmington DE, Nettie P. Saunders (James,Jr.), Elizabeth City, NC, and Michael W. Parker (Brenda) Panama City, FL. Two sisters: Susie "Honey" Brooks of Brooklyn, NY and Yvonne Cunningham (Clyburn) of Severn, MD; Four sister in-laws: Martha Butts, Katie Butts, Bertha Butts and Mary B. McCrae. Three brother-in-laws: Josephus Parker (Louise), Linwood Parker and Leonidas Parker. Eleven grandchildren, twenty-seven great grandchildren, thirteen great great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Esther is preceded in death by her loving husband James Parker, two sisters Mary Elnora Ellis "Tessie" and Willow Mae Parker and six brothers, Martin L. Butts Jr., Joseph Butts, Roland Butts, James Butts, Johnnie Butts and Raymond Earl Butts.
Funeral Home in charge of arrangements; Stallings Funeral Home, 401 S. Dyer St., Elizabeth City, NC 27909.