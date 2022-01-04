Ethel Hughes

ELIZABETH CITY - Ethel Ruth Hughes, 83, of Elizabeth City, NC departed from this earthly life on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, Virginia Beach, VA.

Life Celebration Service will take place on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 1:00 PM at New Sawyer's Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Camden, NC with Pastor D. Stefan Gregory, Officiating. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery. Masks are required.

Professional Services of Comfort has been entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.

