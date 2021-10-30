Eudora Banks Harvey
ELIZABETH CITY - Mrs. Eudora Banks Harvey, retired educator, entered eternal rest on Friday, October 22, 2021 at Heritage Care of Elizabeth City, North Carolina.
She was the oldest daughter of the late Mr. Louis Banks, Jr. and Mrs. Cora Lee Overton Banks and the wife of the late Samuel A. Harvey. She was also predeceased by three brothers, Lloyd Banks, Morris Banks and Welton Banks; one sister, Geraline B. Stallings, and two foster brothers, Sherman Banks and Douglas Simpson (Patrica).
Celebration of Life Services will be Monday, November 1, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Beach River Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ernest Cole, Eulogist. Interment will be in the Dove's Landing Cemetery, Elizabeth City, North Carolina. A public walk-through viewing will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Masks are still required for all services.
Mrs. Harvey leaves to cherish her memories; two brothers, Wilbert Banks and Otis L. Banks, both of Elizabeth City, North Carolina; one sister-in-law, Helen Banks of Elizabeth City, North Carolina and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Beach River Funeral Home is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Harvey family.