Eula Vanessa Foreman
ELIZABETH CITY - Eula Vanessa Foreman 62 of Elizabeth City, NC departed from this earthly life on Monday, August 3, 2020.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday August 15, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Melton Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Winfall, NC with Rev. Alvin J. Boone, Sr., officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Viewing will take place on Friday from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions on attendance still apply. The services will be streamed live at www.mitchellcares.com.
She was the daughter of the (late) Eula Foreman-Dance. She leaves to cherish her loving memories: seven siblings, Addie JoAnne Foreman, Allen Foreman, Ersell Franklin (all of Elizabeth City, NC), Clinton Franklin (Greenville, SC), Millie Franklin-Germany (Clinton, MD), Christine Knott (Rev Ronnie), (Centreville, VA), and Kelly Franklin (Greensboro, NC); Two nephews: Rashad Franklin (Clinton Franklin) and Ronnie Knott, Jr. (Christine Knott); One niece: Ciera Germany (Millie Franklin-Germany); Two uncles - (late) William A. Foreman (Leora), Dwight Foreman (Phyllis) (both of Hertford, NC); Three aunts - Ellen Mullen (Virginia Beach, VA); (late) June Lee Lavender, and (late) Corapeake Foreman. Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is assisting the Foreman family.