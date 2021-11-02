Eva Harris

Eva C. Harris
ELIZABETH CITY - Eva Marie Copeland (Cartwright) Harris passed away surrounded by family at the home of her son in Elizabeth City, NC, on October 30, 2021 at the age of 89.
Eva was born in Moyock on December 11, 1931, the fifth child of the late Archie Cecil Copeland and Bessie Eva Sawyer Copeland. Eva moved to Weeksville, North Carolina during her teen years and graduated from Weeksville High School in 1950.
Eva is lovingly remembered by her sons, Aubrey Lee (Peggy) Cartwright of Charlotte Iowa, and Gary (Deborah) Cartwright of Elizabeth City. During their later years, Eva and her husband lived with and were cared for by Gary and Deborah along with their children, Sable, Zoe and Skylar in Apex, North Carolina. Eva was very close to her surviving five grandchildren, Ian Cartwright, Joel (Erin) Cartwright, Lauren (Jason) de Ferraz, Erica (Corey) Rzucidlo, Morgan (Matt) Thompson; her six great-grandchildren; and her extended family.
Eva's husband of more than thirty years, Dilworth "Skeeter" Harris preceded her in death. She was also predeceased by her first husband Aubrey Cartwright; as well as her siblings, Archie Cecil "AC" Copeland Jr, Hallett Copeland, Elizabeth Copeland McClees, and Shirley Copeland Luton.
The family will receive friends at Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City on Wednesday November 3, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A private graveside service will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery with the Reverend Casey Estler officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Newbegun United Methodist Church, 2119 Nixonton Road, Elizabeth City, NC. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.twifordfh.com.