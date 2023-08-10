...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Eva Marie Browder, beloved wife, mother, sister, and friend, passed away on July 24, 2023, at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City, NC. She was born on April 1, 1961, in Norfolk, VA. At the time of her passing, Eva was 62 years old. Throughout her life, Eva dedicated herself to nurturing young minds as a Preschool Teacher. Her gentle and caring nature left an indelible impact on the children she taught. In her free time, Eva enjoyed a variety of hobbies. She found great joy in bowling, singing, fishing, and gardening, finding solace and happiness in these activities. Eva also had a collection of Barbies, which brought her delight and allowed her to indulge in nostalgia. Above all else Eva cherished her role as a mother. Her love and devotion knew no bounds, and she treasured every moment spent with her sons, Ricky Culpepper and Christopher Browder. The bond they shared was unbreakable, and Eva's legacy as a loving and dedicated mother will forever live on. Eva attended Fountain of Life Church. Her unwavering faith provided her with strength and guidance throughout her life. She found solace in the teachings of her church community and was a source of inspiration to those around her. Eva is preceded in death by her parents, William Edward Coleman, Sr., and Louise Bateman Coleman, as well as her son, Christopher Browder, and her brother, Noah Joseph Coleman. She leaves behind a loving and supportive family, including her husband, Glenn Lee Browder; her son, Ricky Culpepper (Jennifer); her sister, Banita Jean Ciccarelli (Tim); her brother, William Edward Coleman, Jr. (Tammy); three grandchildren, Alyssa Culpepper, Adam Culpepper, and Abel Culpepper; nieces and nephews, Amber Jean Mizelle (Ethan), William Joseph Roberts, Brooke Nicole Ciccarelli, and Christina Lauren Myers; as well as great nephews, Waylon Mizelle and Flint Mizelle. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Browder family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
