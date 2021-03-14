Eva P. Felton passed away on Monday; March 8, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday; March 13, 2021 at Fitchett-Mann Funeral Services; 1146 Rodgers Street; Chesapeake 23324. The service will be livestreamed via our website and our facebook page. Burial will be in Roosevelt Memorial Park on Tuesday; March 16, 2021. Condolences can be offered to the family at www.fitchettmannfuneralservices.com
