Eva Dell Russell Riggs
ELIZABETH CITY - Eva Dell Russell Riggs, 77, of 36 Timmerman Drive, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in her home.
Born in Perquimans County on January 28, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Robert Clinton, Sr. and Rosa Lee Story Russell. The retired owner and operator of Dell's Janitorial Service, she grew up in the fellowship of Evangelical Methodist Church in Elizabeth City. An avid Elvis fan, other enjoyments in her life included her love of dancing, drinking Coca-Cola, re-rooting flowers and sharing them with others, and the love for her family and spending time with them.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Audrey Layden, Mittie Jean Layden, JoAnn Boswell, and Barbara "Tiny Girl" Owens; and by brothers, Mordecia, Thomas, Haywood "Big Boy", and Clinton, Russell.
Surviving are her three daughters, Laurie Bridgers and husband, Richard, of Elizabeth City, Pam Barton and husband, Dave, of Kill Devil Hills, and Frances Parrisher and husband, Woody, of Tarboro; her son, Larry Carver, Jr. and wife, Sherry, of Amanda, OH; four sisters, Rosa Sue Breisch, Mary Wiley, Virginia Perry and husband, Buddy, and Eula Faye Spruill and husband, Larry, all of Elizabeth City; 10 grandchildren, Christopher Pureza, Tiera Carver, Kyle Carver (Brianna), Tyler Bridgers, Hayley Bridgers, Abby Carver, Austin Bray, Anthony Gallop, Jesse James, and Steven Pate; two great-grandchildren, Hadley and Waylon Carver; a host of nieces and nephews; her dear friend and aide, Irene Harper; and her special canine companion, Lucky.
A memorial service will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and will be conducted by her nephew, the Rev. Randy Ward. Friends may join the family at Laurie and Richard's home, 625 Methodist Church Road, Elizabeth City.
