Eva Sawyer Cartwright, 70, of Elizabeth City, NC died at her home surrounded by family Sunday, April 25, 2021. She was born June 15, 1950 in Elizabeth City to the late Millard Kreslar Sawyer, Sr., and Blanche Hales Sawyer and was the widow of John Cowell “Butch” Cartwright, Jr. She was retired from Coastal Rehabilitation and a member of The First Baptist Church. She was an active member of The First Baptist Church Kitchen Committee and enjoyed gardening around the church and home. Eva was a member of the Joy Club at Blackwell Memorial Baptist Church and enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, NC State, cruises, margaritas, her cats, and her grand dog Daisy. Her children and grandchildren were the apples of her eye, and she adored spending time with them. Above all, Eva will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, wife, and friend. She is survived by a son, Nathan D. Cartwright and wife Loren of Elizabeth City, NC; two brothers, Jimmy Sawyer and wife Nancy and Millard K. Sawyer, Jr., and wife Dorcas all of Elizabeth City; and three grandchildren, Lola Cartwright, Tucker Cartwright, and Parker Cartwright. A funeral service will be held Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at The First Baptist Church with the Rev. F. Joe Griffith officiating. Burial will be in Old Hollywood Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home and at other times at the residence of the son, 200 Rachel Drive, Elizabeth City, NC. Memorial donations may be made to The First Baptist Church, 300 West Main Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Flowers for Mrs. Cartwright’s service may be ordered through one of our local florists by going directly to https://www.twifordfh.com/send-flowers/. The service will be livestreamed by visiting The First Baptist Church Facebook page. Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Cartwright family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
