Eva Sawyer Cartwright, 70, of Elizabeth City, NC died at her home surrounded by family Sunday, April 25, 2021. Due to extenuating circumstances surrounding recent events in Elizabeth City, the visitation has been changed to another day and time. A funeral service will be held Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at The First Baptist Church with the Rev. F. Joe Griffith officiating. Burial will be in Old Hollywood Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. at the church and at other times at the residence of the son, 200 Rachel Drive, Elizabeth City, NC.