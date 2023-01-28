Evelyn Chappell

Evelyn Briggs Forehand Chappell
EDENTON - Evelyn Briggs Forehand Chappell, 93, of 235 Tip Toe Road, died Thursday, January 26, 2023 in Three Rivers Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Windsor.
Mrs. Chappell was born in Chowan County on December 7, 1929, and was the daughter of the late James Richard and Annie Bivens Briggs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, Joseph L. Forehand and Melvin Chappell; her son, Joseph Richard "Ricky" Forehand; three sisters, two infants and Annie Marie Goodwin; a brother, Frank Briggs; and a great-granddaughter, Tiffany Helton.
In earlier years she worked at the P & Q Supermarket but most of her adult life worked in Cuthrell's Department Store. She was a faithful member of Macedonia Baptist Church.
Surviving are two grandchildren, Joseph Gregory Forehand of Richmond, VA and Brenda Jo Helton (husband, Tim) of Merry Hill; two great-grandsons, Gage Forehand and Christopher Helton; her daughter-in-law, Geraldine Forehand of Windsor; three nieces, Janet Respass (husband, Jim) and Anita Barnes (husband, Bill), both of Edenton and Jean Copeland (husband, Mark) of Askewville; and several great-nieces, great-nephews, extended family members and friends, including special friend Mike Mills (wife, Teresa).
Funeral services will be held Monday, January 30th, at 2:00 p.m. in Macedonia Baptist Church and will be conducted by her pastor, The Reverend Chris Gravning. The burial will be in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family in the fellowship hall immediately following the service, or all other times at Janet and Jim's home, 235 Tip Toe Road, Edenton.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Macedonia Baptist Church, P.O. Box 18, Edenton, NC 27932.
Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
