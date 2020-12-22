Evelyn Needham Jones

Evelyn Parker Needham Jones, age 81, of 110 Taylors Lane, Camden, NC died Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. She was born December 15, 1939 to the late Benson Sawyer Needham, Sr. and Annie Mae Harrison Long and was the wife of the late Donald Forbes “Donnie” Jones. Evelyn was the owner operator of her own beauty salon where she was much loved by her customers and she was always was ready to go the extra mile for them. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church, and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, #44 OES. Evelyn was a doting mother, grandmother and great grandmother, was known for her infectious laugh and for keeping her family and friends close to her heart. She will be greatly missed by many. Evelyn is survived by a daughter, Donna Sawyer and husband, Chuck; a son, Troy Jones and wife Heather; three grandchildren, Carlee Rose and husband Drake, Kailyn Jones and Austin Jones; a great grandchild, Syler Rose; brothers, Rodney Needham and Michael Needham and wife, Brenda all of Shiloh, NC; sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Jones of Kill Devil Hills and Anne Clark of Currituck; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Brenda Ann Needham; a brother, Benson Sawyer “B.S.” Needham, Jr.; a sister-in-law, Florine Needham; and a brother-in- law, Joe Jones. A memorial service will be held at Shiloh Baptist Church on Monday, December 21, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. officiated by the Rev. Cody Brinkley and the Rev. Tommy Berry. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/ShilohBaptistChurch. Memorial donations may be made to Shiloh Baptist Church, PO Box 31, Shiloh, NC 27974. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Jones family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.