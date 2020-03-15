Evelyn Powell

Evelyn Jeanette Harrell Powell
EDENTON - Evelyn Jeanette Harrell Powell, 87, died Friday, March 13, 2020 in Three Rivers Health & Rehabilitation, Windsor.
Mrs. Powell was born in Norfolk, VA on October 8, 1932, and was the daughter of the late Kader Hoskins Harrell and Sabra Bertha Pritchett Harrell. Retired after 25 years of employment with the Edenton-Chowan Public School System, she was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church and the Edenton Tea Party Chapter of The Daughters of the American Revolution.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Allen Powell; her daughter, Penny Powell Binns; and her sister, Patricia H. Weintraub.
Surviving are her son, Henry Harrell "Bud" Powell and wife, Shirley, of Edenton, and their sons, Hoskins Henry Powell of Raleigh and Harrison Warren Powell of Wilmington.
Graveside services will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. in Beaver Hill Cemetery and will be conducted by longtime family friend, The Rev. Thomas Biggs. Friends may join the family at Bud and Shirley's home, 502 North Broad Street, Edenton.
In accordance with her wishes, flowers are to be omitted, and contributions in her memory be made to: Edenton-Chowan Schools, Central Office, 800 North Oakum Street, Edenton, NC 27932, and be designated for use in the Elementary Literacy Program.
Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.