Evelyn Sanderlin Thornton
ELIZABETH CITY - Evelyn Sanderlin Thornton entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 9, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Celebration of Life Service will take place on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the Chapel of Beach Rivers Funeral Home at 12:00 noon. You may watch the service live at www.beachrivers.com. For attendance to the funeral please contact funeral home. Viewing will take place on Friday from 4-7 pm at the funeral home.
Mrs. Evelyn Thornton leaves to cherish her memories; four daughters, Viola Thornton, Donna Stiles, Elaine Chamblee (Joey) and Evelyn Richardson (Kelvin); two sons, Ross Thornton (Mary) and Moses Thornton Jr. (Dorsha); 19 grandchildren; forty great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.beachrivers.com. Beach Rivers Funeral Home is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Thornton family.