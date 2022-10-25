Evelyn Wharton

Evelyn Howard Wharton
HERTFORD - Evelyn Anna Howard Wharton, 83, of Hertford, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 in her home where she was surrounded by her loving family.
Evelyn Howard Wharton
Mrs. Wharton was born in Milwaukee, WI on September 17, 1939, and was the daughter of the late John Alexander Howard and Anna Effie Baxter Howard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Charles Eddy Wharton, Sr., and by two sons, Scott K. Wharton and Randy J. Wharton.
A homemaker, she was first and foremost a devoted wife and an amazing mother. Additionally, she took great pride in serving as Director of Environmental Hazards Specialist International, a company she co-owned and operated. Other enjoyments included gardening and traveling, and she proudly supported her husband as a military wife during his 32 years of service for our country.
Surviving are her four children, Charles E. Wharton, Jr. of North Carolina, Dawn C. Wharton of Virginia, Holly Swedberg (husband, Dan) of Florida, and Christopher K. Wharton (wife, Gina) of North Carolina; her four siblings, Phyllis Struck, David and Harold Howard, and Gloria Schmitt, all of Wisconsin; 17 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Funeral services will be held Thursday at 7:00 p.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford. Friends may visit with the family in the funeral the hour prior to the services on Thursday.
The family is at peace knowing she is now home in the arms of her Heavenly Father and her beloved husband.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory may be made either to the Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or to Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, National Headquarters, 6520 N. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309-2132.
