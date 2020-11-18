Everett Sawyer

Everett Lee Sawyer
SOUTH MILLS - Everett Lee Sawyer, 91, of Bunker Hill Road, South Mills, NC passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, at his residence. He was the son of the late Mack L. and Lydia Jones Sawyer. He is predeceased by his loving and devoted wife of 64 years, Delores James Sawyer, whom he missed very much. He was a hardworking logger and farmer and in his last years enjoyed driving his golf cart and playing ball with his beloved great-grandchildren. He has been a faithful lifelong member of McBride United Methodist Church and attended church and enjoyed Harmony Cafe until his health declined.
He is survived by a son, Michael Lee Sawyer and wife, DeeAnn, of South Mills, and three daughters, Lisa Peters and husband, Phil, of Chesapeake, VA, Donna Stewart and husband, Gregg, of South Mills, and Elaine Pritchard and husband, Charles, of South Mills; and his two dear sisters, Joyce Medlin, South Mills, and Mary Sue Roach, Hertford, NC.
He is cherished by his eleven grandchildren, Casey Kennedy (Derek), Christal Smith (Billy), Cory Bourgeois (Jace), Brady Sawyer, Dallas Pritchard, Rachel Cant (Ryan), Katie Sawyer (Chas), Lydia Ewonus (Jake), Jared Sawyer (Tiffanie), Amy Peters and Grace Peters; and his twelve great-grandchildren, Cale, Gia, and Dane Bourgeois, Lily, Sophie and Charlie Smith, Asher Cant, Claire Kennedy, Leeland and Sylvie Sawyer, Everly Sawyer, and Harry Ewonus; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased in death by two brothers, Ralph Sawyer and David Sawyer.
The family gratefully thanks all who have provided prayers and loving support for Daddy since Mama's passing including his special sitters and helpers; Patricia, Holly, "Net", Tina and Bobby Thomas. We also wish to thank Albemarle Hospice for their compassion and help in transition.
A private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice or to McBride UMC, PO Box 311, South Mills, NC. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Sawyer family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com .