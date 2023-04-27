Farley Jones, age 76, of Moyock, NC, died on Sunday, ?April 23, 2023, at his residence. Born in Green Mountain, NC, on August 6, 1946, to the late George Stewart Jones and Mae Hopson Jones, he was the husband of Carol Norvell Jones. Farley honorably served his country in the U.S. Airforce. In addition to his spouse, he is survived by his son, Bryon Jones; stepsons, Kevin Freeman and Jeremy McClanahan; sisters, Maebelle Nuse (Ted) of Florida and Deloris Sellers of Pennsylvania; brothers, Claude Jones (Marie) of Florida, Gary Jones of Pennsylvania, and Kenneth Jones (Lori) of Pennsylvania; four grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Scott Jones. A service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to American Lung Association, action.lung.org/site/Donation. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the Jones family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
