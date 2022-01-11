Faye Boyce

Faye Cartwright Boyce
EDENTON - Faye Cartwright Boyce, 76, of 357 Mexico Road, died Monday, January 10, 2022 in Vidant Chowan Hospital.
Mrs. Boyce was born in Pasquotank County on December 5, 1944, and was the daughter of the late Davis W., Jr. and Kate Elizabeth Perry Cartwright. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Jesse Hurdle Boyce, who died on August 25, 2021; and by her brother, Jesse R. Cartwright.
A retired collections clerk with the Chowan County Tax Department, Mrs. Boyce was a faithful member of Edenton First Assembly.
Surviving are her daughter, Elizabeth B. Brabble (husband, Tim) of Edenton, and Thomas J. Boyce (fiance, April Stanley) of Siler City; a sister, Judy C. Hoggard (husband, Raymond) of Greenville; a brother, Davis W. Cartwright, III (wife, Joy) of Yorktown, VA; a sister-in-law, Octie Cartwright of Hampton, VA; four grandchildren, Logan Brabble (wife, Brittney), Katelyn Robertson (husband, C.J.), Emily Brabble, and Madison Kemplin (husband, Hunter); and three great-grandchildren, Millie Kate Robertson, Leary Davis Brabble, and Lilly Grace Kemplin.
A memorial service will be held Friday at 3:00 p.m. in Edenton First Assembly and will be conducted by Pastors Andrew Knott, Randy Pierce, and Bernie Hurdle. The burial will follow in Beaver Hill Cemetery and will be conducted by Pastor Raymond Hoggard.
With the resurgence of the Covid-19 Virus, no formal visitation is planned; however, friends may visit with the family at the gravesite immediately following the service, or other times at the residence. Masks and social distancing are encouraged for those visiting the residence and attending the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Chowan-Edenton Optimist Club, in care of Mike Williams, 223 E. Queen Street, Edenton, NC 27932, (on the memo line of the check please write: DeVine Intervention).
Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com .