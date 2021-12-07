Faye H. Lamb
EDENTON - Faye Hollowell Lamb, 89, died Sunday, December 5, 2021. Born in Chowan County on April 1, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Frelian and Virgie Parks Hollowell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, William Ray Lamb; a brother, Marcelle "Mike" Hollowell; her sister, Annette Hollowell Downum (husband, Allen); and a sister-in-law, Kathryn Lamb Williams (husband, Carroll).
A graduate of Hobbsville High School in Gates County, she was a member of the former Albemarle Baptist Church, and for many years owned and operated Hertfordshire Antiques. In earlier years as a military wife she worked as a telephone operator in Virginia, Cape Cod, MA, Los Angeles, CA, and Anchorage, AK.
Surviving is her son, Victor Lamb (wife, Carla) of Edenton; a brother, Ellis Norman Hollowell (wife, Carol) of Suffolk, VA; and a sister-in-law, Paige Perry Hollowell of Edenton.
Also surviving are her grandchildren, Georgia Faye Lamb Stallings (husband, Wilbur), Donald Lamb (wife, Shayne), Beth Moore, and Katie Overton (husband, Jason); great-grandchildren, Carlie Grayce Lamb, Stonie Stallings, Owen Overton, Ever Lillie Overton; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Funeral services will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and will be conducted by the Rev. Greg Brinson. The burial will follow in Cedarwood Cemetery, Hertford.
Friends may visit with the family in the funeral home the hour prior to services, and other times at Victor and Carla's home, 204 Montpelier Drive, Edenton.
