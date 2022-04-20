...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation. Locally, some rural areas may briefly drop to 31 to
32 degrees around sunrise.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
Mrs. Faye Lee Lilley, 87 went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 15th, 2022. Mrs. Lilley loved flowers and knitting; she loved studying the bible and was a member of First Pentecostal Holiness Church of Williamston, N.C. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. Mrs. Lilley is survived by her husband of 69 years, Daniel B. Lilley; a son Dan B Lilley, Jr., and wife Linda of Elizabeth City; a daughter, LeeAnn L. Warren, and husband Tim of Williamston; grandchildren, Melissa Lilley, Sara Lilley, Meagan Moss and husband Jordan, and Maddie Warren; her siblings, Ruby Knox, Buddy Lee, Sudie Hardison, Patsy Price, and Jackie Mobley. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Lee and Lillie Mae Briley Lee and sisters Nell Benham and Jearl Harrison. Funeral services will be held at First Pentecostal Holiness Church at 1000 Haughton Street in Williamston, N.C. at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until 10:45 prior to the service. Burial will be private. Biggs Funeral Home, LLC. is serving the Lilley family.
