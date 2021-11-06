Faye Nixon

Faye Morse Nixon
HERTFORD - Faye Morse Nixon, 76, of 1271 New Hope Road, died Thursday, November 4, 2021 in Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Elizabeth City.
Mrs. Nixon was born in Perquimans County on June 18, 1945, and was the daughter of the late Ernest Earl Morse and Pauline Corbitt Morse Harris.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Earline "Teenie" Godfrey, Mattie Wrae Godfrey, and Juanita Byrum, and by her brother, William M. "Pete" Morse.
In earlier years Mrs. Nixon had worked as a hairdresser, operating her shop, "Forestburg Beauty Salon", and held a special love for her ladies. She later returned to college and received her Associates Degree in Business Administration.
However, the career field she enjoyed most was that of being a wife, mother, and grandmother; supporting her husband and children in their careers, and cheering on the grandchildren at sports and school functions.
Other enjoyments included her love of ceramics, gardening, watching birds in her yard, her membership in Berea Church of Christ, and the Women of the Moose. Special projects with the Moose that she dearly loved were cooking at Thanksgiving when area nursing home residents were fed by the Lodge, and shopping for children's gifts at Christmas. Those in the Lodge will remember her famous fried chicken and gravy.
Surviving is her husband of 59 years, Julian Warren "Boogie" Nixon, and their children, Tawanda Turner (husband, Danny) of Hertford and Warren Brock Nixon (wife, Kristen) of Elizabeth City; and three grandchildren, Daniel Turner of Edenton, and Kaileigh and Brayden Nixon, both of Elizabeth City. Also surviving is her sister, Dorothy Owens of Hertford; and her "fur baby", Kya.
Funeral services will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. in the mausoleum chapel of West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Elizabeth City, and will be conducted by the Rev. Greg Biggs. Friends may visit with the family on Sunday from 3 to 5 pm in Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Home, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford.
Flowers are welcomed, or contributions in her memory may be made to the charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com .