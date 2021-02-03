Faye Pearson Howell was escorted home to her Heavenly Father by a glorious choir of Angels on Friday, January 22, 2021. Faye was 88. Faye was predeceased by her father, Willie Tillar Pearson, her mother, Selma Wood Taylor and her sister, Phyllis Pearson Howell. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Jesse Sherwood Howell, Jr., her daughter, Paula Gay Mabe Johnson, her son-in-law, Larry E. Johnson, her granddaughter, Claire Taylor Johnson, her sister Selma Pearson Wills, nieces, nephews and cousins. Faye was born on April 19, 1932 in Brunswick County, VA and was raised on a farm that she loved. She graduated high school and went to Business College in Norfolk, VA, married, started her family and moved to Portsmouth, VA. Faye was a bookkeeper and office manager for Coca Cola Bottling for 27 years. She was an active member in the churches she attended and always sang in the choir. Faye was initiated into Esther Chapter No. 37, Order of the Eastern Star (OES) on January 29, 1973. She served in a station each year and was elected as an Associate Conductress in 1975. She was Worthy Matron 1978-1979 and again in 1987-1988. She was appointed Grand Adah (Star Point) 1988-1989 for the Grand Chapter of Virginia. Faye also served as secretary of Esther Chapter 2010-2021. Faye remarried in 1979 and she and Jesse (Sonny), moved to Elizabeth City, NC several years later where they would make their home together. They became members of City Road United Methodist Church and were active for many years. Faye had a dual membership in the Elizabeth City Chapter #44 of OES where she served on many committees and held several offices. She was secretary of the United Methodist Women of Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church and she also enjoyed becoming a member of the Mt. Hermon Extension Community Association Club. Faye learned to play the guitar at a young age and was an active, accomplished musician for close to 50 years. She played and sang with the Stewart Brothers for many years and the band eventually became known as Group Therapy. They entertained at nursing homes, rehab facilities and senior living communities where they shared the joy of music. Faye had a servant's heart and through her kind acts, words and music, she put others needs ahead of her own. All who were blessed to know her, loved her and she loved them. Her smile was contagious and she always had something kind and encouraging to say. Faye will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. Memorial contributions may be made to the Building Fund, City Road United Methodist Church, PO Box 535, Elizabeth City, NC. 27909 and Musicians On Call, www.musiciansoncall.org. A Memorial Service will be announced and held at a later date.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.