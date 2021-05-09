Felicia H. Flis

Felicia (Lee) Flis died unexpectedly at home in Elizabeth City, NC April 17, 2021. Lee was 80 years old. She is survived by her husband, Tom Flis (of the home); a son, William Cohan; a sister, Carole Balance; many nieces and nehews and her companion dog, Charlie. Lee was known for her artistic ability, producing many paintings during her life; and also, as a creative gardener with a variety of blooming plants. Lee was an avid reader, always with her Kindle in tow. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC assisted the Flis family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
