...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Felis Mycenia Bartlett Haroon was born on Thursday, November 2, 1956, at 5:15 P.M. in New York, New York to the late Otis Bartlett Sr. and Gladys Beatrice Banks. She peacefully departed this life on May 9, 2023. Felis attended H. L. Trigg, followed by Elizabeth City Jr. High School, preceded by P. W. Moore High School, and graduated from Northeastern High School. Later she attended College of The Albemarle to further her education. In 1978 she returned to New York, New York and after a few years she relocated to Washington, D. C. where she made her home until 1991 when she relocated back to Elizabeth City, N. C. Felis enjoyed a cooking career at various restaurants in the Elizabeth City and Camden County area. She began her religious teachings at Grace and Truth Community Church where she became a member under the leadership of Pastor Keith Smith where she enjoyed singing in the choir and helping with other church functions. She leaves to cherish her memories two children: Sherica Bartlett of Elizabeth City, and Sevan Bartlett of Richmond, Virginia. Four brothers , Milford Banks, Otis Bartlett, Pernell Bartlett, and Keith Bartlett. She also leaves to cherish her memory Seven Grandchildren, Odell Gaymon, Markell Davis, Se’ Nya Bartett, Sy’ Vanna Bartlett, Tony Commander, and Seven Bartlett. She leaves five Great Grandchildren to cherish her memory: Jaden Gaymon, Kaiden Gaymon, Dallas Davis, Omari Gaymon, and Alejiah Gaymon. She has a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends who she loved dearly. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Noon in Grace and Truth Community Church by Pastor Keith Smith. Viewing will be held at the church from 11:00 A. M. until the time of service. Condolences may be made to the family at www.robinsonfuneralandcremation.com A. C. Robinson & Son Funeral Home, Inc. 1100 Southern Avenue Elizabeth City, North Carolina is serving the Bartlett and connected families With Dignity, Distinction and Dependability.
