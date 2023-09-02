Ferdinand A. D'Antonio

Ferdinand Alfred D'Antonio, 87, of 201 Rosecroft Drive, passed away Wednesday, August 30, 2023 in Laurel Park Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Elizabeth City. Mr. D'Antonio was born in Waukegan County, IL on November 20, 1935, and was the son of the late Alfred and Rueay Anderson D'Antonio. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Bonnie Shenkle D'Antonio, his son, Larry D'Antonio (wife, Linda, deceased). Retired as a Chief Warrant Officer from the US Army, following his military service he owned and operated Bull Sharpening Service over 40 years. A crafted woodworker, he enjoyed membership in the Woodworker's Association. Surviving is his daughter, Linda O'Neal (husband, Dale) of Elizabeth City; his brother, Ronald D'Antonio of Huntley, IL; five grandchildren, Brian Delafuente, Justin Delafuente, Ashley Palmer (husband, Ryan), Cassandra O'Neal, and Andrew Delafuente; and a great-granddaughter, Mallory Palmer. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 4:00 p.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and will be conducted by Pastor C.D. White. Friends may visit with the family in the funeral home the hour prior to the service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army, PO Box 1967, Elizabeth City, NC 27906-1967. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
