Ferebee P. Matthews

Ferebee Jean Price Matthews, age 85, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at her home. Born on February 6, 1937 in Henderson, NC to the late Homer A. Price and Lois Linwood Weaver Price, she was the widow of James William Matthews. Mrs. Matthews worked as a secretary until retirement. She is survived by a daughter, Deborah Jean Halnon of Orlando, FL; two sons, James William Matthews, Jr. of Durham, NC and Charles Price Matthews of Elizabeth City, NC; a brother, Bruce Price; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Russell Duane Matthews. A memorial service will be held Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Twiford Funeral Home with the Rev. Davin Phillips officiating. Burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Matthews family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
