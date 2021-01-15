Flora J. Robinson

Flora Johnson Robinson, age 106, of Elizabeth City, NC died peacefully Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at her residence. Flora, a native of Elizabeth City, was born September 17, 1914 to the late Stephen Harry Johnson and Ida Flora Johnson. Flora was married to the late Charles Oakley Robinson, Jr., for over fifty-five years. She graduated from St. Mary’s School in Raleigh, NC in 1933 and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1935. Eleanor Roosevelt gave the commencement speech at her graduation. Flora was a lifetime member of Christ Episcopal Church where she served faithfully in several capacities. She was also a long-time volunteer with the Albemarle Hospital Auxiliary where she volunteered for fifty years. At 106 years of age, Flora was alert and vibrant until the end of her life. Flora is survived by two sons, Charles O. Robinson, III, and wife, Tapp of Elizabeth City, Harry Johnson Robinson and wife, Julie, of Elizabeth City; five grandchildren, Ivy Robinson, Vaughan Robinson and wife Hannah, Jenny Robinson, Willis Robinson and wife Lauren, and Jeffrey Robinson and fiancé Vanessa; and four great grandchildren, Webb, Francie, Lea, and Oakley. The family would like to thank all the caregivers, Albemarle Hospice and Dr. Karl Brandspigel for the excellent care they provided. A special thanks to her neighbors at the Pasquotank County Tax building as well as Jesse Barclift, Elsie Butler, Pam Armstrong, and Patricia Benton who assisted Flora for many years. Out of concern for everyone’s safety at this time, a private service will be held. In lieu of flowers and in remembrance of her life, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 200 South McMorrine Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909, Albemarle Home Care and Hospice, 1507 North Road Street, Suite 2, Elizabeth City, NC 27909, or the SPCA of Northeastern North Carolina, 102 Enterprise Drive, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Robinson family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
