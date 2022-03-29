Flora Midgett Smithson

Flora Smithson, 91 of Moyock N.C., died at home on March 25, 2022. She was one of twelve children born to Ezekiel and Betty Midgett of Kitty Hawk N. C. Flora was preceded in death by her parents and her eleven siblings. She was also preceded in death by her husband and father of her children, Noah A. Brickhouse. Flora is survived her four children, Sandra Garrett and husband, Sidney of Moyock; George Brickhouse and wife, Rachel of Florida; Beth Brickhouse and husband, Philip of Asheboro, NC; and Gary Brickhouse Sr. of Oklahoma. When Flora married Noah, she was also blessed with another daughter, June. June is married to Pat Patterson and resides in Suffolk Va. Flora's survivors include many grandchildren, great- grandchildren, and nieces and nephews who will miss her also. Flora's memorial service will be held April 9, 2022 at 1:00 PM at South Mills Church of Christ. Pastors Ron Stuart and Randy Masters will officiate. As she requested, Flora's urn will be interred privately at Jarvisburg Church of Christ cemetery. She will be laid to rest by her husband and the children's father. Condolences may be shared at www.gallopfuneralservices.com. Gallop Funeral Services were entrusted with arrangements.
