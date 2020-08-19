Flora Mae Turner
ELIZABETH CITY - Flora Mae Turner, 85, of Elizabeth City, NC died on August 12, 2020 at Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital in Ahoskie, NC.
Mrs. Turner was the daughter of the late Pollis Walker, Sr. and Jennie Mae Walker and was married to the late Linwood Turner, Sr.
Mrs. Turner leaves behind to cherish her memories one daughter, Patsy Deaver of Raleigh, NC; four sons, John Turner (Faye), Reverend Linwood Turner (Deborah), both of Elizabeth City, NC, Ronnie Turner (Judy) of Modesto, CA and Daniel Turner (Kara) of Jacksonville, FL; several grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the funeral home from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with Covid-19 Precautions.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at New Oak Grove Cemetery.
Walson Funeral Home, Inc., 723 Parsonage Street, Elizabeth City, NC is in charge of arrangements.