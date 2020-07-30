Flora C. Walston
ELIZABETH CITY - Our beloved, Flora C. Walston, 63 of Elizabeth City, NC departed from this earthly life on Thursday July 16, 2020 at her residence.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 12:00 noon on the grounds of New Sawyers Creek Missionary Baptist Church. A wake service will take place on Friday from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories: husband, Shelton Walston of Newport News, VA; four children, Juan Simmons (Keefe White, Jr) of Chesapeake, VA, Titaneisha Simmons of Elizabeth City, NC, Dwante Walston of Maryland and Lemar Walston (Shayla) of Newport News, Va; eight grandchildren; siblings, Colonel William Lee (Donna) of Dallas, Tx, Minister Marian Harris (Herbert) of South Mills, NC, Wanda Daniels (Percy) and Michael Lee (Neva) of Camden, NC; One Sister-in -law Deborah (Johnny) Boyd of Newport News, Va and a host of other relatives and friends. Services will be live streamed at www.mitchellcares.com. Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is assisting the Walston family.