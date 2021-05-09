Florence “Faye” Moore

Florence “Faye” Cartwright Moore, age 92, of Elizabeth City, NC died Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. Born on November 13, 1928 in Pasquotank County to the late Phillip H. Cartwright and Willie Luton Cartwright, she was the widow of Herbert Moore. She attended Newbegun United Methodist Church and a lifetime member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Faye was a retired Registered Nurse who worked at the Health Department for many years and vaccinated thousands of residents. She was very family oriented and loved spending time with friends. She is survived by a son, Larry Luton Moore (Donna) of Elizabeth City, NC; grandchildren, Allison Freeman (Chad) and Jill Shannonhouse of Elizabeth City, NC; and four great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother, Jarvis Cartwright. The family wishes to thank the staff of Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation for the kind and compassionate care shown to Miss Faye during her time there. A funeral service will be held at1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. F. Joe Griffith officiating. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the SPCA of Northeastern NC, 102 Enterprise Dr., Elizabeth City, NC 27909 or Newbegun United Methodist Church, 2119 Nixonton Rd., Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Moore family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.