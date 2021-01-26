Florence M. Mosley

Florence Cornelia Morris Mosley, 89, formerly of the Rocky Hock community, died Monday, January 25, 2021 in Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation Center. Mrs. Mosley was born in Chowan County on July 27, 1931, one of eleven children born to the late Robert Payne and Josie Byrum Morris. During her many years of working, most of her time was spent as a private duty nurse caring for the elderly. As long as her health permitted, she was a faithful member of Edenton First Assembly. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Reynold Lewis Mosley, Sr.; two sons, Reynold L. Mosley, Jr. and Donald Eugene Mosley; sisters, infant Carolyn Morris, Josie Lander, and Sarah Worrell; brothers, infant Franklin Morris, and Preston Morris; and a granddaughter, Marie Jones. Surviving are three daughters, Arleen Dail (husband, Earl), Dalyce Jethro (husband, Delaney), and Sue Norris (husband, John), all of Edenton; two sons, Ronald Mosley of Elizabeth City and William P. Mosley of Brewton, AL; a daughter-in-law, Betty Jean Mosley of Spout Spring, VA; four sisters, Louvenia Stewart and Marjorie Atherton, both of Edenton, Ruth Worrell of Gloucester, VA, and Mary Greene of Suffolk, VA; and a brother, Sammy Morris of Edenton. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren, Tammy Hobbs, David Jethro, Sharon Stallings, Jacqueline Hoffman, Melanie Mosley, Kim Monds, Amanda Parker, Bo Mosley, Karen Mosley, and Sam Mosley; and 18 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Friday at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and will be conducted by Pastor Randy Pierce. Burial will follow in the Morris Family Cemetery in Rocky Hock. Friends may visit with the family at the gravesite immediately following the service, or all other times at Dalyce and Delaney’s home, 302 River Road, Edenton. Masks are required, and social distancing measures should be practiced by those attending the service or on visits to the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the building fund of Edenton First Assembly, P.O. Box 426, Edenton, NC 27932. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com .
