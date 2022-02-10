Florence Nowell

BELVIDERE - Florence Winslow Nowell, 98, of 1048 Belvidere Road, Belvidere, NC, died Tuesday, February 8, 2022 in The Landings of The Albemarle in Hertford.
Mrs. Nowell was born in Perquimans County on October 26, 1923, and was the daughter of the late John Luther and Esther Jane White Winslow. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Thomas Nowell, Sr.; by sisters, Lillian Powell, Jessie and Sibyl Winslow; and by brothers, Lloyd, Alvin, and Jasper Winslow.
Raised in the Quaker faith, as a child she attended Up River Friends Meeting with her family, and after marrying joined Epworth United Methodist Church in Winfall. While at Epworth, she served as the church organist and choir director for more than 50 years.
A graduate of East Carolina Teacher's College, now East Carolina University, with a Bachelor's degree in Education, she taught school full time for a year, and later was a substitute teacher for many years, besides her work as a homemaker and mother. She had also served as the President of the Perquimans County PTA.
Surviving is her daughter, Betty Jo Ryan (husband, David) of Greenville; two sons, Tommy Nowell of Belvidere and Roger Nowell of Hertford; two grandchildren, Seth Ryan (wife, Lindsay) and Jenna Avent (husband, M.J.); and four great-grandchildren, Amethyst, Arlo, and Wren Ryan, and Orin Avent.
Funeral services will be held Friday at 3:00 p.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel and will be conducted by longtime family friend, C.D. White. The burial will be private in the Nowell-White Family Cemetery near the home. Friends may visit with the family in the funeral home immediately following the service, or all other times at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Up River Cemetery Fund, in care of Veronica Rountree, 553 Turnpike Road, Belvidere, NC 27919.
