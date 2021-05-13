Florence Aleen Tillery
ELIZABETH CITY - Mrs. Florence Aleen Tillery of Elizabeth City, North Carolina entered eternal rest on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at her residence. She was the daughter of the late George Woney McCoy and Maggie Turner. Celebration of Life Services will be Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 12 o'clock noon at the Memory Garden Cemetery, Northside Road, Elizabeth City, North Carolina with Apostle Beverly Mercer, Eulogist. (In case of inclement weather - services will be at the Beach River Funeral Home Chapel, 310 E. Grice Street, Elizabeth City, North Carolina.) We will be adhering to all COVID-19 restrictions. Mask are required for all services. Mrs. Tillery leaves to cherish her memories, one sister, Florence McLaughlin of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
