Flossie Naomi Revels Whidbee, 73 of Elizabeth City, NC departed from this earthly life on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at the Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations Chapel with Rev. Dr. Vernell Felton-White, Officiating. Interment will follow in Cedarwood Cemetery, Hertford, NC. A viewing will take place at the funeral home on Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Masks are required. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: one daughter, Matrice Revelle (Sheila); three step-daughters, Emma Jane Whidbee, Florence Morris and Ethel Mae Greene (Walter); two stepsons, Lucius Whidbee (Angela) and Alonzo Whidbee (Dorothy); one special grandchild Jeremiah; thirty-seven grandchildren; fifty-eight great grandchildren and twenty-three great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Professional Services are entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.
