Floyd David Wilson
ELIZABETH CITY - Floyd David Wilson, 70, of Elizabeth City, NC, died Sunday, August 29, 2020. He was born in Pasquotank County, NC, February 24, 1950 to the late Lee Roy Wilson and Virginia Dare Byrd Wilson Davis. Floyd was a retired welder at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth, VA.
Floyd is survived by a son, Jason Matthew Wilson of Elizabeth City, NC; step-sister, Deborah Davis O'Leary of Elizabeth City, NC; and a grandson, Justyn Wilson. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Sanford Elbert Wilson.
A service will be held at a later date. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Wilson family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.