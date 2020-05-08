Frances Grandy

Frances Arlene Grandy
ELIZABETH CITY - Frances Arlene Grandy, 68 of 1008 Maple Street, Elizabeth City, NC died Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at her residence after a short battle of cancer. She was born January 30, 1952 in Jarvisburg, NC to the late Bryan Osborne Grandy and Mamie Ferebee Grandy. She was a caregiver and a member of Blackwell Memorial Baptist Church. She loved family, her cats, flowers, and gardening.
She is survived by five sisters, Margaret G. Spence of GA, Betty G. Stone, Caroline Jo Wallace, Pat G. Davis, and Mary G. Schwarga all of NC; four brothers, Paul E. Grandy, Frank D. Grandy, Clinton Grandy, and Charles N. Grandy; eight nieces, seventeen nephews, nineteen great nieces, eight great nephews, and two great-great nephews who she adored and considered them all her children. She was pre-deceased by a brother, Melvin Grandy; and a great nephew, Sam Keziah.
A memorial service will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Don Morris officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Blackwell Memorial Baptist Church, 700 North Road Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.
Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Grandy family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.