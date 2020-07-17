Frances Hassell

Frances Barnett Hassell
ELIZABETH CITY - Frances Barnett Hassell, 81, of Elizabeth City, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in her daughter's home where she was being cared for by her family.
Mrs. Hassell was born in Montgomery County, VA, on February 2, 1939, and was the daughter of the late Richard Harrison and India Blanche Perkins Barnett. A retired merchandise marker from Belk Department Store in Elizabeth City, she was a member of Fountain of Life Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Luther Warren Hassell; a son, Jerry Hassell; three sisters, Eleanor Barnett, Julie Miller, and Laurine McCoy; and by three brothers, Walter, Luther, and Eugene Barnett.
Surviving are her daughter, Cindy H. Vallas (Chris) of Elizabeth City; two sons, Mike Hassell (Deb) of Charlotte, and Don Hassell (Mary) of Elizabeth City; a sister, Lois Ramsey of Blacksburg, VA; two brothers, Homer Barnett of Blacksburg, and Frank Barnett of Camden; seven grandchildren, Amanda, Jon (Sara), Kristin, Drew, Tim (Lauren), Brittany (Preston), and Rayman; three great-grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren soon to be born.
A memorial service will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. in Fountain of Life Church, and will be conducted by Pastor Mike Henely. Friends may join the family at Cindy and Chris' home, 1105 Reid Drive, Elizabeth City.
In honor of her love of dogs, the family asks that contributions in her memory be made to the SPCA of Northeastern NC, 102 Enterprise Drive, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.
Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.