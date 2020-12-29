Frances Herman Harrell, age 89, of 3219 W. Main Street, Elizabeth City, NC died Saturday, December 26, 2020 at her residence. She was born November 29, 1931 in Chesapeake City, MD but spent most of her life in Camden County. She was the daughter of the late John Herman and Grace Sawyer Herman; grew up in Camden County; and was the wife of the late Howard E. Harrell. She enjoyed canasta with her “Card Ladies”. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother but her grandchildren were the twinkle in her eye. She will be deeply missed. Mrs. Harrell is survived by her daughters, Ramona Harrell Currie and husband, Jack Currie and Theresa Harrell Swimme and husband, Mark Swimme; grandchildren, Beth and Doug Cartwright of Great Falls, MT, George and Shelley Cox of Elizabeth City, Jim and Colleen Morris of Austin, TX, Kyle Swimme and Katie Swimme both of Elizabeth City; great grandchildren, Amber, Joel, Leigh, Lauren, Evan, Ava, James, and Sean; son in law, Herman Cox; and siblings, Mary A Kale, Shirley A. Westveer, Garland R. Groh, Charles W. Groh. Emma L. Howe, Thomas M. Groh, and Raymond A. Groh. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Madeline Harrell Cox, a brother, Frank J. Groh III, and a sister, Joyce A. Perrera. Out of concern for everyone’s safety at this time, a private memorial service will be held at Twiford Memorial Chapel officiated by Pastor C. D. White. Memorial donations may be made to Evangelical Methodist Church, 820 Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Harrell family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.