Frances Holmen

ELIZABETH CITY - Frances J. Holmen, age 75, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at her home. Born in Glasgow, Scotland on February 12, 1947 to the late Edward McGinley and Josephine McCarron McGinley, she was the wife of Howard O. Holmen. She worked as a bank manager prior to retirement and volunteered for and assisted with functions at the VFW Post # 6060 for many years.
In addition to her husband she is survived by two daughters, Frances Drummond of Jacksonville, FL and Melissa Arnold (Robert) of Elizabeth City, NC; two sisters, Betsy Hooper of Scotland and Nicole Shirley of England; two brothers, David Franklin and Mark Franklin, both of Australia; and three grandchildren, Eric Drummond of FL and Andrew and Adrienne Arnold, both of Elizabeth City, NC. She was predeceased by a daughter, Carole Ann Drummond.
No services are planned. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Holmen family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942. To plant a tree in memory of Mrs. Holmen, please visit www.TwifordFH.com/send-flowers.
